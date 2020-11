Re “BH approves mixed-use ordinance,” Nov. 12 issue

Many residents are very disappointed that the majority of our Beverly Hills City Council, who do not live close to proposed mixed use overlay zones, chose to ignore residents’ views and approve the ordinance.

Councilwoman Lili Bosse indicated at the Oct. 27 council meeting that she would only vote in favor of the mixed-use ordinance if it could be reviewed and changed bi-annually. At that time, David Snow, assistant city attorney, assured her that it could, although it was my recollection that there was a state statute which provided otherwise.

Upon researching the matter, I found that the Housing Crisis Act of 2019 prohibits any downzoning which would restrict or limit housing development, including mixed-use housing development. I also noted that a well-respected land use attorney, Sheppard Mullin partner Jeffrey W. Forrest, opined in the National Law Review that the Housing Crisis Act of 2019 prevented cities from “density reductions or changes … that downzone or limit housing development.” I shared this information with our city attorney, Larry Wiener, who surprisingly disagreed without good reason.

So, on behalf of residents, I retained the very well-respected environmental and land use attorney Frank Angel, who has prevailed against our city attorney’s office on more than one occasion, to determine whether the city could enact the mixed-use ordinance and later amend it to downzone or restrict housing development. Angel wrote an opinion letter which stated that it was the consensus in the legal land use community that if an ordinance like the mixed-use ordinance were to be passed, the city could not later amend it to reduce or forbid housing. His letter also indicated that the ordinance violated the California Environmental Quality Act. Angel’s letter was provided to the council members and Wiener prior to the Nov. 10 study session.

Unfortunately, at that study session, Wiener announced that contrary to Angel’s letter, his opinion was not supported by the opinion of Forrest. Wiener then read from the wrong portion of Forrest’s law review article, suggesting that cities were only prevented from enacting moratoriums on residential and mixed-use projects. Wiener failed to read Forrest’s conclusion that cities were prevented from any density reduction that would downzone or limit housing development.

Following Wiener’s misleading statement, Mayor Lester Friedman chose to disregard Angel’s opinion and falsely claimed that his was a minority view which had been bought and paid for.

Not only have the majority of the city council members shamefully engaged in a dog and pony show over an ordinance they intend to be a permanent gift to their developer friends, at the expense of residents, but they have also timed their actions to occur during the pandemic, to disable residents from gathering referendum petition signatures so the ordinance can be voted upon by residents.

Darian Bojeaux

Beverly Hills