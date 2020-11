Experience the Fillmore & Western vintage holiday train adventures in a new way this year. Ride the “Holiday Express” day train or choose the “North Pole Express” at night. Beginning on Nov. 28, the “Holiday Express” departs from the historic city of Fillmore in Ventura County and takes passengers to Prancer’s Christmas Farm in Santa Paula, where they can enjoy fun attractions and purchase a pre-cut tree. The “North Pole Express” departs directly from Prancer’s Christmas Farm and takes passengers on a one-hour trip to see Santa and his Elves. Masks are required and people must maintain physical distancing. For information, call (805)524-2546, or visit fwry.com.