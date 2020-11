Anthem Blue Cross Foundation is supporting Los Angeles Unified relief efforts with a $100,000 donation to provide meals and urgently needed household, baby supplies and recreational items to students and families while schools are closed.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more difficult for many Californians to safely access the food and other essential items they need to live healthy lives,” said David Pryor, regional vice president and director at Anthem Blue Cross.

“We’re committed to improving lives and communities by addressing some of the most pressing issues facing Californians today, and we are pleased to support the LA Students Most in Need program,” he added. “Together, we are making a difference in the lives of these Los Angeles Unified students and families by helping them meet their urgent needs.”

The donation to LA Students Most In Need, the charity established by Superintendent Austin Beutner, directly supports Los Angeles Unified’s food-relief efforts. To date, LAUSD has provided more than 73 million meals to students and families – the largest food relief effort of its kind in the nation.

“Businesses and individuals have joined together to be part of this effort to help those in need,” Beutner said. “The need in the community is great and every contribution helps.”

For more information, visit lastudentsmostinneed.org.