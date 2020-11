AIDS/LifeCycle announced a new charity event, TogetheRide, in furtherance of a commitment to end AIDS amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Cyclists of all ages and abilities across the globe can raise critical funds as they collectively pedal 1.2 million miles. The distance represents the 1.2 million people in the United States living with HIV and AIDS.

Organizers have set June 2021 as the deadline for all riders – ranging from longtime AIDS/Lifecycle participants to exercise bike enthusiasts, road cyclists, mountain bikers, indoor cyclists, bike commuters and even tricyclists – to fulfill the ambitious challenge at the riders’ own pace and time commitment.

“TogetheRide is a new way to ride and connect with our vibrant, diverse, and resilient community between now and the end of June, bringing people together even while we’re physically apart,” AIDS/LifeCycle Ride Director Tracy Evans said.

“The need for vital HIV and AIDS services and care is as critical as ever,” L.A. LGBT Center CEO Lorri Jean said. “The TogetheRide gives everyone the opportunity to get connected and help continue the fight against HIV and AIDS.”

AIDS/LifeCycle raises important awareness about the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic, in addition to funding critical services such as HIV testings and screenings for other sexually transmitted infections, HIV medical care, prevention services and more.

In addition to the 1.2 million people living with HIV and AIDS in the U.S., one in seven people do not know they are living with the disease.

For more information, visit togetheride.org.