Re “Page 6 of the Nov. 5 issue”

In high school, we had to create a mnemonic for a word. My notice:

Anyone

Can

Come

On

Monday

Mary

Only

Dare

Attend

Tuesday

Eddie

I got a ‘B” but I’ve never forgotten it – a curse! A-C-C-O-M-M-O-D-A-T-E is my word to watch in the world!

David Reid

Vista Street

Editor’s note: Thank you Mr. Reid for pointing out our error in such a clever fashion and keeping us on our toes.