Whole Foods Market granted Project Angel Food $65,500 last month for the organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The donation provided people who are critically ill and most vulnerable during the pandemic nourishing, medically tailored meals.

In celebration of the generous grant Whole Foods Market gave to Project Angel Food, Whole Foods Market team members Jenny Huang and Nicole Lowery, of the Southern Pacific region, joined Project Angel Food’s Executive Director Richard Ayoub to place labels on 4,200 meals to be delivered to clients of Project Angel Food.

“Nourishing our communities is a priority at Whole Foods Market, especially in these challenging times,” said Patrick Bradley, Southern Pacific Regional President of Whole Foods Market. “We’re proud to partner with local community-based organizations, like Project Angel Food, to best serve those communities’ needs.”

“I loved showing off Project Angel Food to our friends at Whole Foods Market and that they could actually participate in packaging these meals that their generosity makes possible,” Ayoub said. “The work we do saves lives. To get it done, we need companies like Whole Foods Market who are committed to serving their customers and their communities.”

Project Angel Food provides meals to people who are living with life-threatening illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and more. Because Project Angel Food clients are most vulnerable to COVID-19, these services have never been as vital as they are today.

Since March, Project Angel Food has increased service by service 29%, increasing delivery from 1,500 people a day to 2,100 each day. Nutritionists work with chefs to create 39 varieties of medically tailored meals daily, customized to each client’s specific medical needs.

For information, visit angelfood.org.