The city of West Hollywood has announced that its Cooling Center at the Plummer Park Community Center has been impacted by a power outage, which will force its closure today, Oct. 5.

Southern California Edison is working to fix the power outage, which is expected to impact Plummer Park and some nearby residents and businesses throughout the day. For information and updates, visit sce.com/outages.

A list of Los Angeles County Cooling Centers, which comply with health guidelines related to coronavirus safety, is available by visiting ready.lacounty.gov/heat.

The city anticipates that the Cooling Center will reopen tomorrow, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Cooling Center is located in the Plummer Park Community Center, Rooms 5 and 6, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd. Access will be limited to 30 people to ensure physical distancing.

The city has implemented numerous COVID-19 health and safety measures at the Cooling Center in compliance with health officer orders and protocols established by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. They include temperature checks, sign-in, hand sanitizing upon entry and frequent sanitization of high-touch surfaces. Face coverings are required. Staff members at Plummer Park are available to direct people to the Cooling Center.

High heat can make the weather dangerous as well as uncomfortable. The city reminds the public to take precautions during hot days. If possible, stay out of direct sunlight, avoid strenuous activity, drink plenty of water and wear lightweight clothing. Pets and children are particularly vulnerable to high heat. Never leave a child or a pet in a parked vehicle.

For information, call (323)848-6530, or visit weho.org/coolingcenters.