With temperatures expected to be in excess of 90 degrees during the next several days, the city of West Hollywood will activate its Cooling Center at Plummer Park.

The Cooling Center is located at the Plummer Park Community Center, Rooms 5 and 6, at 7377 Santa Monica Blvd. The Cooling Center will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 17. The Cooling Center’s days of operation may be extended if temperatures continue to remain above 90 degrees.

The city has implemented a series of COVID-19 health and safety measures at the Cooling Center in compliance with county health officer orders and protocols. They include temperature checks, sign-in, hand sanitizing upon entry and frequent sanitizations of high-touch surfaces. The Cooling Center has a limited maximum occupancy 30 people to ensure adequate physical distancing, and face coverings are required. Staff members at Plummer Park are available to direct people to the Cooling Center.

High temperatures can be dangerous as well as uncomfortable. The city reminds residents and community members to take precautions during hot days. If possible, stay out of the sun, avoid strenuous activity, drink plenty of water and wear lightweight clothing.

For information, visit weho.org/coolingcenters or call (323)848-6530.