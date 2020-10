The Music Center and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association jointly announced their respective partnership with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Office to host Vote Centers at two of L.A.’s iconic cultural landmarks: the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and the Hollywood Bowl.

“As an arts and cultural institution, the Music Center is thrilled to fulfill our civic duty and offer our venue as a vote center for Los Angeles County in what we all expect to be a pivotal election this fall,” Music Center president and CEO Rachel Moore said. “Voting is a fundamental right and a vital opportunity for each individual to impact our government’s leadership and how the country, state and county are run. We invite every voter to come to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to exercise their right.”

“The Los Angeles Philharmonic is proud to partner with the County of Los Angeles to open the Hollywood Bowl to provide a safe, secure and easily accessible location for people to vote,” said Hollywood Bowl president and LA Phil CEO Gail Samuel said. “While we’re unable this year to gather for magical concert experiences, we are honored to be able to support our community by helping to ensure that everyone has a voice in our democracy.”

While currently shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each campus will open to registered voters for an extended voting period from Saturday, Oct. 24 through Monday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Los Angeles County voters are able to vote at any Vote Center and no longer need to be assigned to a specific polling place.

“As iconic local music and performance venues, the Music Center and Hollywood Bowl are well-tuned to the unique voices of Los Angeles County making them ideal places for voters to cast their votes,” Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Los Angeles County Dean C. Logan said. “Both are well suited to serve in-person voting in a safe, accessible and healthy fashion and we are fortunate to partner with them.”

The new ballot marking device, available at the Music Center and the Hollywood Bowl along with other county vote centers, makes it easy for voters to customize the voting experience to fit their needs. Voters can access 13 languages, adjust the touch screen to a comfortable angle, change the display settings such as text size and contrast or go through the ballot using a provided audio headset and control pad.

The vote centers at the Hollywood Bowl and the Music Center will provide safe-in person voting with each venue to follow state and county public health and safety guidelines.

For more information, visit laphil.com/vote or hollywoodbowl.com/vote.