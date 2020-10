The Ebell of Los Angeles is holding a virtual Ballot Measures Forum on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., via Zoom. Mona Field, of the League of Women’s Voters, will present her nonpartisan overview and explanation of the ballot measures in the Nov. 3 election. Field will also answer questions about the state and county proposals. Questions should be emailed prior to the event to meredyth@ebelloflosangeles.com. us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvdO2vrj4tG9E8YtLBBN7lK3lnHfKR2xbC.