The cover of the March 31, 1955, issue of the Park Labrea News had a simple message. Arrow-shaped signs reading “Vote” had been placed throughout the community denoting many polling places. The city of Los Angeles primary election was held that year on April 5, and City Councilman Harold A. Henry was reelected to represent the 4th District. This year, mail-in ballots have been distributed for the upcoming Nov. 3, 2020, election, and voting has started. People can also return ballots at 400 drop boxes throughout Los Angeles County. In-person vote centers will open on Oct. 24. For information and a list of drop boxes and vote centers, visit lavote.net.