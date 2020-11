The Oct. 29, 1960, issue of the Park Labrea News included an election year advertisement for a candidate who went on to become one of the most iconic presidents in United States history. John F. Kennedy, who had represented Massachusetts in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate prior to running for the presidency, accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention, which was held in Los Angeles in 1960. He went on to defeat Republican candidate and incumbent Vice President Richard Nixon by less than 117,000 votes, making it one of the closest presidential elections in U.S. history.