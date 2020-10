Law enforcement authorities are warning about a scam targeting military veterans involving perpetrators who pose as representatives from the Veterans Administration and ask to update records. Perpetrators may also try to charge for military records that are available for free.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office warns that such scams are popular in the weeks leading up to Veterans Day. Thieves also try to take advantage of former servicemen and women by touting special offers or investment advice. People are warned to never pay money upfront or give personal identifying information.

For information, visit da.lacounty.gov.