The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles in partnership with Sino US Performing Arts Organization and the Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden has created a multicultural virtual art festival, “Under the Same Moon,” which premiered on Oct. 3

Similar to Thanksgiving with the theme of harvest and reunion, the Moon Festival has enjoyed a long tradition and wide popularity among the Asian communities and beyond. This virtual event connects the multicultural communities in embracing unity, festivity, creativity and diversity.

The show includes a wide range of amazing performances of Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Hawaiian and American styles and genres, with exciting fusions of East and West performed and recorded by artists mostly from home.

For more information or to watch the digital festival, visit kccla.org.