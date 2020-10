The Together LA Festival continues at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, 9 and 10 during week two of the inaugural festival. Presented by Alternative Theatre Los Angeles in association with LA Stage Alliance, “Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival” celebrates L.A.’s vibrant and diverse intimate theater scene.

ATLA is a community of 64 professional intimate theaters based in the greater Los Angeles area. LASA works with the theater community to expand awareness, appreciation and support of performance arts.

Running through Oct. 17, the festival is free to the public to stream via twitch.tv but reservations are required. Participating companies include Echo Theater Company, IAMA Theatre Company, Rogue Machine Theatre and others.

Over the course of the three weekends, the festival will showcase 34 works created specifically for a virtual format. For information, visit togetherlafestival.org.