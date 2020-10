In an ad that ran last issue, West Hollywood City Council candidate John Duran cites among “his accomplishments” the new parking spaces the city has gained during his time. One thousand, the claim is made.

There is no mention about the number of spaces lost. It is not a net gain of 1,000 spaces. Additionally, in this claim, the $18 million “robogarage” behind City Hall is included.

This pink elephant is bleeding money. There has never been a month where cash flow covered the debt, an $18 million bond. This was too quickly embraced for the coolness factor rather than feasibility. It is a modern eight-track tape player. It already is outdated. Many larger vehicles and a surprising number of smaller compact cars cannot use the facility.

Now, the city is pouring more money, already $200 million, into West Hollywood Park. Those damn cost overruns. [With] the swimming pools in the sky, where picnic and park space would have served many more residents, we will see the bath house, the locker rooms open. More Duran legacy.

Now, more than any other election this century, the time is right to bring two new/old faces to the council. Councilmembers Horvath, Meister and D’Amico all have faced the voters at least once. They all are veterans. This is when you bring new blood aboard.

For once, in the cattle call the West Hollywood elections usually are, there are no less than four solid candidates more than capable of representing the city. Duran, and John Heilman for that matter, enjoy huge donations from developers. Are these the people with the best interest of the city at heart?

David Reid

Vista Street