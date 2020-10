Art imitates life when the Fountain Theatre presents “Talking Peace,” a new 10-minute, site-specific event by acclaimed playwright France-Luce Benson on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. Benson’s wittily observant take on today’s hot-button issues is set during a virtual Zoom gathering. A healing circle comes undone when an outsider finds her way in, forcing the five women to deconstruct what it means to be Black, BIPOC and bound by sisterhood. The cast includes Paule Aboite, Miriam Ani, Janelle Lawrence, Celestine Rae and Lisa Rosetta Strum. The production is part of “Together LA: A Virtual Theatre Festival” streaming from Oct. 1-17, via twitch.tv. togetherlafestival.com.