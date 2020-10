The El Capitan Theatre is holding a virtual “El Cap Throwback: Movie Trivia” program on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. Enjoy family-friendly fun with spooky-themed movie trivia. Players must register in advance and the cost is $10 per log-in. Sales will close at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29. (800)347-6396, elcapitantheatre.com/spooktacularseason.