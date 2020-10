In this critical election year, SAG-AFTRA has launched Vote 2020, an initiative that encourages the union’s more than 160,000 members to participate in the democratic process. Central to this effort is the union’s bilingual digital hub, sagaftra.org/vote2020, that offers information on how to register, shareable social media graphics, a polling place locator, information on requesting an absentee ballot, a timer counting down to election day and more.

“As union members, we understand the importance of using our collective voice to better people’s lives, and that’s what we’re doing with Vote 2020,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said. “We know apathy kills democracy, so it is imperative that we take this opportunity to remind our members, and all Americans, that our country needs our vote.”

The union released a new episode of the SAG-AFTRA podcast titled “Election 2020: A Conversation on Voting Rights,” which features Carolyn DeWitt, president and executive director of Rock the Vote, and Myrna Pérez, director of the Voting Rights and Elections Program at the Brennan Center for Justice.

Throughout the coming month, the union will be counting down to Nov. 3 with new content and programming, including a pre-election day livestream geared to new and younger voters. The initiative will continue through election day with additional videos, reminders and a few surprises. Members are encouraged to share images of themselves casting their ballot with the hashtag #sagaftravotes.

For information, visit sagaftra.org.