Theía offers jazz brunch

The brand-new Greek restaurant and lounge in the Beverly Grove area offers weekend brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and a special jazz brunch every Saturday. Theía’s modern Mediterranean brunch classics include pita Benedict with a choice of lamb sausage or smoked white fish. They serve spanakopita with eggs, lemon-ricotta pancakes and a lamb-and-beef burger. The customizable bloody mary menu offers elevated garnishes that include bacon-wrapped shrimp and sriracha-glazed bacon. Other beverages include bottomless Bellinis and mimosas. Guests sit on the outdoor patio, or choose contact-free takeout. 8048 W. 3rd St. 8048 W. 3rd. St., (323)591-0059.

Italian Night at the Abbey

West Hollywood now has a new elevated dining experience with Italian Night at the Abbey. The Abbey’s new outdoor dining experience serves traditional antipasto, pizza, pasta, main and dessert for a full-course Italian meal. Italian night features a variety of Italian wines, spirits, digestif and drinks. Top off the evening with half off select bottles of wine every Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to closing. 692 N. Robertson Blvd., (310)289-8410.

Market Tavern guest chef

On Oct. 2 and 3, Market Tavern at the Original Farmers Market will be hosting two-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Bernhard Mairinger. Mairinger is best known for earning his stripes as the chef de cuisine at Patina, then later opening celebrated Austrian concept BierBeisl in downtown Los Angeles. This upcoming collaboration at Market Tavern will be the first time many Angelenos will have the opportunity to enjoy Mairinger’s food in years, and the delicious menu will transport visitors to central Europe. Beer drinkers will also get the chance to have authentic, German brews with Weihenstephaner pint specials. farmersmarketla.com. 6333 W. Third St.

Alta Adams Coffee and Wine Shop

During the day, Alta Adams is open for coffee and takeaway, and during the evening, it’s open for dinner. Alta + Friends is a new Monday evening pop-up series featuring themed menus and special offerings by esteemed guest chefs. Chefs Keith Corbin and Daniel Patterson welcome culinary talents into their kitchen to curate collaborative menus and experiences. On Monday, Oct. 12, Jon Yao of Kato is making an eight-course menu for $145. On Monday, Oct 19, Miles Thompson will prepare a six-course menu for $125. Wine and service director Ruben Morancy of Adams Wine Shop offers an extensive selection of wines with many bottles from Black and female winemakers. Many are priced under $30. On Thursday night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Ruben is hosting tastings featuring three wines from the shop, along with bites from Corbin. Tastings are conducted at outdoor candlelit tables for $25. Patio dining is available Friday through Sunday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 5359 W. Adams Blvd., (323)571-4999.

Hauntoween LA: Spooktacular

Purchase tickets in advance to enjoy a safe, immersive and interactive drive-thru experience from Oct. 9 to Oct. 31 from 3 to 9 p.m. It’s a kid-friendly, not scary adventure by Experiential Supply founder and Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith. There is an immersive jack-o-lantern tunnel with over 1,000 pumpkins. Every car receives candy treat bags and a pumpkin to choose from while driving through a windy-themed pumpkin patch. Families can retrieve their pumpkin to take home from a drive-up container. The pumpkin is sanitized and placed in a plastic bag. Vehicles will pass down two streets, stopping door-to-door and costumed (and safely masked) actors coming out from their “homes” with poles and buckets filled with wrapped candy to provide a re-imagined trick or treat experience. Guests must wear a mask while their windows are down. Ticket price is $70 per vehicle. hauntoweenla.com. 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Descanso Gardens autumn fun

Bring the family to a pumpkin-filled Halloween celebration at Descanso. Guests are invited to safely walk through socially-distanced, pumpkin-themed displays in the most popular sections of the garden. Children who are 14 years and under are invited to wear costumes and a mask as they explore and enjoy autumn in the gardens. The Kitchen at Descanso will have a variety of warm, fall-inspired drinks and soups available, along with such seasonal favorites as caramel corn and churros. Become a member to enjoy the gourd-geous displays all month long. Also, members can order Gourmet in the Garden from the Kitchen at Descanso. There are a variety of mains, salads and appetizers available to-go. Orders can be made via chownow.com or by emailing gourmettogo@thekitchen.net. All orders must be made 48 hours in advance. Food is available daily from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for non-members is now on sale via descansogardens.org/tickets or by calling (626)793-7234. 1418 Descanso Drive, La Canada Flintridge.

Honey’s Kettle drop kitchen

The Culver City fried chicken spot Honey’s Kettle has a new second outpost in Hollywood. This delivery-only concept delivered to Angelenos in Hollywood and surrounding neighborhoods, including Beverly Hills, Larchmont, West Hollywood, Los Feliz, the San Fernando Valley and Burbank. Enjoy kettle-fried chicken, hotcakes, family packs, a picnic box and fresh peach, pecan or apple pie by the slice, delivered straight to your door by all major delivery platforms including Postmates, DoorDash, Uber Eats, ChowNow and Grubhub from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 9537 Culver Blvd., (310)202-5453.

Fresh Brothers new Beyond beef items

The 100% plant-based Beyond beef, which is made without GMOs or synthetic colors and flavors, is designed to deliver the taste and texture of ground beef, but is better for people and the planet. Fresh Brothers has created three new items: a Beyond Meat Pizza with all-natural mozzarella, signature sauce and Beyond beef; a Vegan Da Works pizza made with Beyond beef, Daiya mozzarella, plant-based pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion on a vegan crust; and Beyond Meat slider made with seasoned Beyond beef, pizza sauce and mozzarella on a King’s Hawaiian Sweet Roll. Curbside pickup and contactless delivery is available. 250 S. Beverly Drive, (310)860-9400; 8613 Santa Monica Blvd., (310)652-5252.

HiHo’s Willie Mae fried chicken sandwich

James Beard Award-winning restaurant Willie Mae’s Scotch House of New Orleans and HiHo in Mid-Wilshire collaborated to make a chicken sandwich now on the HiHo menu. It’s Willie Mae’s fried chicken sandwich, topped with HiHo’s house-made pickles, a tangy slaw sauce, organic honey and crunchy purple cabbage on a warm brioche bun. Enjoy it on the patio, take to-go or have it delivered by Postmates. 6245 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 102, (323)642-6467.

Lanea Cocktail Bar free tacos

On Oct. 4 from noon to 7 p.m., Lanea Cocktail Bar is hosting a drive-thru taco stand and will offer free tacos to fire fighters and frontline workers. Others will receive one free taco with the purchase of a cocktail, and a portion of all proceeds from the day will benefit the Santa Monica Firefighters Relief Fund. Come indulge in their Taco & Tequila Happy Hour with $2 tacos and $9 handcrafted canned or frozen cocktails. Delivery of food and alcohol is available through Toast, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats or pickup. 217 S. Broadway, (424)265-7437.