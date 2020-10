Beverly Hills Police Department officers detained the rapper known as Offset and arrested a passenger in his car on Oct. 24 after receiving a report that a man in the vehicle allegedly pointed a gun while passing protesters at a pro-Trump rally.

Lt. Max Subin, of the Beverly Hills Police Department, said officers received information shortly after 5 p.m. from an alleged victim who claimed the gun had been pointed at him on South Santa Monica Boulevard near Beverly Drive. A license plate number was provided and officers located the vehicle a short distance from the alleged crime scene. The vehicle was driven by the rapper Offset – real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus – who is married to fellow rapper Cardi B. Officers arrested the passenger, Marcelo Almanzar, 20, for carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public, Subin said. Almanzar is a cousin to Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, according to media reports. Offset livestreamed video of the encounter with police on social media. Some media reports stated that Offset had been arrested, which Subin said was inaccurate. He was released, while Almanzar was booked and released on $35,000 bail.