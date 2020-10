Los Angeles Unified School District board member Nick Melvoin, 4th District, and Superintendent Austin Beutner were tested for COVID-19 at Fairfax High School on Sept. 24. The LAUSD officials also discussed the district’s plans to test all students and staff at all LAUSD schools, as well as other COVID-19 procedures.

“We are committed to getting our kids back in the classroom as soon as possible, while also prioritizing the health and safety of all our school communities. The widespread testing program we’ve implemented plays an important role in making that happen, and it’s exciting to see this ambitious plan getting underway at Fairfax High School and across L.A. Unified,” Melvoin said.

For information, visit lausd.net.