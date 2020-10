The Los Angeles Unified Board of Education voted on Oct. 6 to unanimously approve a resolution seeking to strengthen pathways to elementary school and make it easier for families to navigate early education options.

“Families shouldn’t need a decoder to navigate their enrollment options and find the best fit to begin their child’s educational journey,” said LAUSD board member Nick Melvoin, 4th District, who made the resolution. “Our goal is to simplify the process for families to identify and enroll in the wonderful early elementary programs offered at our local schools.”

The resolution, co-sponsored by board members George McKenna, III, Scott M. Schmerelson and Kelly Gonez, would ensure that the district offers early elementary opportunities that support learning and stability for students. It would also make those opportunities transparent and accessible for parents and families to find and enroll in the best program for their young learners – helping to expand district enrollment, especially as the ongoing pandemic exacerbates declining enrollment in early grades.

“We are working to provide the foundation in literacy, math and critical-thinking skills to students in elementary school. This will help add to that effort,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said.

Schmerelson, 3rd District, emphasized the critical importance of having a strong foundation in the ETK-kindergarten years.

“Offering a wide range of resources, expanding our programs and increasing family engagement will motivate families to enroll in Los Angeles Unified programs. Providing ongoing professional development for teachers and staff will ensure they have the proper supports to increase the academic outcomes of our students. Exploring ways in which the district can invest in new programs and models, and increase the number of early education opportunities, will help create more effective pathways towards success for our early learners,” he said.

For information, visit lausd.net.