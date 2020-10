The Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles will present its 2020 online taekwondo class beginning today, Oct. 1, on the center’s social media platforms.

The online video training program will teach taekwondo, traditional Korean martial arts that train the body and mind. Every year, KCCLA partners with the Beyond the Bell branch of LAUSD to provide taekwondo classes to elementary, middle and high school students. This year, due to COVID-19, the taekwondo experience is available to the public in a virtual format.

As the national martial art of South Korea, taekwondo was selected as a demonstration sport at the 1988 Seoul and 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games. With taekwondo becoming popular around the world, it was adopted as an official medal sport at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

This year’s online taekwondo class includes 15 episodes showcasing different aspects including basic stances and movements; hand, kicking and breaking techniques; sparring; self-defense; stretching; and history and philosophy of the sport. The lessons will include detailed explanations and demonstrations by three masters who hold fifth-degree black belts and higher.

“We hope to overcome this COVID-19 pandemic together through these 2020 taekwondo online classes,” KCCLA Director Park Wijin said.

“I hope taekwondo will become a more active sport here in the United States as not only is it a global cultural heritage of Korea, but also a main representative brand and cultural content of Korea,” he added.

For information and to participate in the class, visit KCCLA’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts, or visit kccla.org.