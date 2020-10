With 12 ballot measures on the Nov. 3 ballot, voters can find a little clarity on Thursday, Oct. 8, when the League of Women Voters in partnership with the Ebell of Los Angeles hosts a forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Presided over by Glendale Community College Professor Emeritus of Political Science Mona Field, the event is designed to offer voters a nonpartisan overview and explanation of the local. Field will also answer questions about the many complicated state and county proposals.

For information, visit http://my.lwv.org/california/los-angeles/event/lwvla-ebell-present-ballot-measures-forum.