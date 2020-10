The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education voted to approve a resolution on Oct. 6 to provide micro-businesses and veteran-owned small businesses greater opportunity to compete for contracts and to provide goods or services to the school district.

“Supporting small business will bring growth and provide job opportunities to the communities we serve,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said.

Recommended by the Small Business Advisory committee to increase the pool of small businesses that want to contract with LAUSD, the resolution expands the slight bid preference for disabled veteran businesses to all veterans. A similar bid preference would be established for micro-businesses with fewer than five employees including the owner and annual assets valued at less than $250,000.

“Now, micro-businesses and those owned by veterans will have a greater opportunity to do business with Los Angeles Unified,” said board member George McKenna III, 1st District, who sponsored the resolution. “More competitive, these businesses will create more jobs and pour more money back into our communities.”

Board member Mónica García, 2nd District, highlighted how this helps make the school district more inclusive.

“Our local businesses not only help stimulate our economy, but they also provide employment opportunities in our communities,” said board member Nick Melvoin, 4th District. “We are proud to support their resilience by maximizing partnerships with small businesses, micro-businesses, and veteran-owned businesses for our construction, commodities, goods, and other District needs.”

