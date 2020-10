The Grammy Museum and Songwriters Hall of Fame present a free live virtual event featuring some of Latin music’s hit songwriters on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. The event will be held in partnership with the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. Panelists include Becky G (“Mayores,” “Sin Pijama”), De La Ghetto (“Sube La Music,” “1,2,3”), Play-N-Skillz (Lil Wayne, Daddy Yankee), Sons of Sonix (Justin Bieber, Stormzy) and Tainy (Daddy Yankee, J Balvin). The conversation will be moderated by Bryant Pino, director of Latin programming for Sirus/XM. grammymuseum.org.