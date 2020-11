Inspired by the Tim Burton retrospective at LACMA, record producer Daedelus has created a playlist evoking some of the playful and spooky forces in Burton’s oeuvre with tracks by multiple artists including Shlohmo and Airhead – a perfect accompaniment for the Halloween season. “Toil and Trouble,” available on LACMA’s website, is a musical menagerie inspired by Burton’s exhibition.

“‘Toil & Trouble,’ as inspired by the phenomenal Tim Burton retrospective at LACMA through Halloween, is an attempt to evoke some of the very disparate forces at play and playful in Mr. Burton’s oeuvre. Here is a gentleman that has crossed every creative boundary with iconic style, so a daunting task indeed to try and reveal his unique spirit in song, but with much joy in my attempt,” Daedelus said.

The playlist hearkens back to September 2011 when @dublab activated LACMA’s campus with bespoke soundtracks, live performances and interactive sonic installations.

Daedelus said he decided to have this mix be a “counter-soundtrack” for the installation, as well as a meditation on his considerable style.

