The Los Angeles Master Chorale announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors, Jennifer Flinton Diener and Shawn Kravich.

The board, chaired by Philip A. Swan, provides leadership in carrying out the Master Chorale’s mission to share the spectrum of choral music with the widest possible audience.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer Flinton Diener and Shawn Kravich to the Master Chorale’s dedicated board of directors,” Swan said. “Their knowledge and expertise, combined with their passion for the arts, will help us to continue to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic period and to realize the Master Chorale’s vision as we look towards the future.”

“Ms. Diener’s extensive philanthropic experience and Mr. Kravich’s life-long work in the areas of racial justice and youth development will be invaluable to the organization,” President and CEO Jean Davidson said. “As we continue to build our fundraising program and engage more young people from diverse backgrounds, their areas of expertise will be extremely valuable.”

Diener was born and raised in Massachusetts and upstate New York, coming to Los Angeles in 1972 upon finishing graduate school in business administration. She resided in Santa Monica for 40 years with her late husband, Royce. Her career highlights include working as a senior executive in the hospital and healthcare industry and serving as senior vice president of marketing and communications for American Medical International for several years. She is currently on the boards of the Blue Ribbon of the Music Center and the Broad Stage at Santa Monica College, where she is vice chair of the development committee. In addition to her board responsibilities, Jennifer has chaired over 45 major fundraising events in the last 30 years, including co-chairing the international debut of Walt Disney Concert Hall when it opened in 2003 and the 75th anniversaries of the Hollywood Bowl and the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Region. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University, where she also received her bachelor’s degree in English literature.

Kravich works as the founding executive director of the Snap Foundation, the mission of which is to develop pathways to the creative economy for underrepresented youth in Los Angeles. Prior to that, Kravich served as executive director of the John N. Calley Foundation, an organization funded by the late head of Sony Pictures and focused on creating opportunities for unrecognized, talented youth in Los Angeles. He attended the University of Southern California for his undergraduate degree and then University of California, Los Angeles School of Law with concentrations in Critical Race Studies and Public Interest Law and Policy.

For information, visit lamasterchorale.org.