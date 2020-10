Holocaust Museum Los Angeles will livestream its benefit gala, “45 Minutes of Inspiration,” on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 5:45 p.m. Proceeds will go toward the museum’s education programs.

“45 Minutes of Inspiration” will feature appearances by Billy Crystal, Jason Alexander, Jack Black, Beanie Feldstein, Morgan Freeman, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Richard Lewis, Ben Platt, Paul Shaffer, Ben Stiller and Henry Winkler. Also included will be Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and California Sen Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica). The gala will be hosted by Melissa Rivers.

The museum was founded in 1961 by local Holocaust survivors and is located at 100 The Grove Drive in Pan Pacific Park. Tickets to the livestreamed gala start at $200.

For information, visit holocaustmuseumla.org.