Los Angeles-based clothing brand good hYOUman has designed a “Better Together” T-shirt to reflect the collaboration of the community during the pandemic. The project began after the mom of Los Angeles Unified sixth-grader Shira Goldman reached out to good hYOUman, and the company has said they plan to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts to local students most in need.

“This is a great example of the community working with Los Angeles Unified to support students in our public schools,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said. “I am grateful to good hYOUman for their generosity and Shira Goldman for her efforts.”

For information, visit goodhyouman.com.