The Fairfax Community of Schools, a network of 16 Los Angeles Unified School District schools representing 9,000 students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade, is holding an online recruitment fair on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. Schools represented include Fairfax High School, LACES (Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies), West Hollywood Elementary and Hancock Park Elementary. lausd.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SquS79aGRDWE-aL0wFMcpQ.