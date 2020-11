For some dark thrills on the eve of Halloween, the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Shout! Factory TV are presenting two free virtual screenings of the 2001 comedy-horror flick “Elvira’s Haunted Hills” on Friday, Oct. 30, hosted by the horror icon and quintessential symbol of all things spooky herself Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

The event, “Screaming Live,” will screen at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and the film event will include a virtual costume contest.

Set in 1851 in the Carpathian Mountains of Romania, Elvira and her maidservant get kicked out of an inn for a slight monetary discrepancy during their journey to a cancan revue in Paris. They are rescued by Dr. Bradley Bradley, who takes them to stay at Castle Hellsubus in the hills high above the village. While there, Elvira meets the residents and discovers that she happens to resemble the deceased former wife of his Lordship, the Count Vladimere Hellsubus.

“What better way to start celebrating Halloween than with shrieks of laughter from the comfort of your own home,” the center’s membership associate Kimberly Fisher said.

A virtual costume contest will precede the 7 p.m. screening, where the top three most gorgeous outfits will win a poster of “Elvira’s Haunted Hills” autographed by the Mistress of the Dark herself. To enter the virtual costume contest, participants must submit their photos at lalgbtcenter.org/costume.

During both screenings, viewers will be encouraged to contribute to the center through a text-to-donate mobile phone platform. All donations directly benefit the center’s continued work providing vital programs and services to those who need it the most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit lalgbtcenter.org/watch.