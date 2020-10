The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution calling on the county and city to prioritize school communities as they reimagine public safety at its meeting last week. Both governmental entities are looking to reinvest funding into local communities.

The resolution, authored by board member Kelly Gonez, 6th District, and co-sponsored by Scott M. Schmerelson, 3rd District, and Nick Melvoin, 4th District, made the case for additional support for students and families as they make their way to and from school. Many families walk, bike or take public transit to school each day, exposing them to transportation challenges and risk of harassment or threats of neighborhood violence.

The resolution highlighted crossing guards, improved physical infrastructure, expanded youth programming and partnerships that promote a stronger community presence as much-needed investments.

“No student should be put at risk as they make their way to school,” Gonez said. “Today, we took an important step in calling on L.A. county and city to partner with the district and address the issues students encounter on their way to and from school. As our local leaders consider what public safety should look like in our region, they should invest in our families and prioritize the well-being of our students in the areas surrounding our schools.”

Schmerelson advocated that school safety on and off campus continue to be the district’s No. 1 priority.

“Improving safety requires time and commitment from our elected officials, our school staff and our community partners,” Schmerelson said. “I am proud to support Safe Routes to School, traffic safety initiatives and new programs that will prevent any accidents, injuries or trauma to our students and families, especially when walking to and from school.”

“The safety of our students and families starts with a safe commute to and from their school communities,” Melvoin said. “We must continue to invest in safe passages for our kids, proactively support community-based approaches, and call on our city and county partners to work with us in prioritizing student safety.”

Superintendent Austin Beutner called student safety a top priority.

“It’s important we work with local government and civic partners to invest in pedestrian and traffic safety around our schools and create safer routes for students to schools,” he said.

