In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present a special virtual program titled “Accessibility/Visibility: Breaking Down the Barriers for People with Disabilities in Media” on Monday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. The event will feature conversations with filmmakers with disabilities examining the struggles and successes of the disabled community in Hollywood. Academy governor and Oscar-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg will provide an introduction, and Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin will host three-panel discussions. oscars.org.