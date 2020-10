New Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León was sworn-in on Oct. 15 to represent the 14th District. Judge Lucy Armendariz conducted the swearing-in ceremony.

De León was confirmed following an unprecedented motion approved by the Los Angeles City Council to remove former Councilman Jose Huizar, who is facing federal corruption charges. At his first Los Angeles City Council meeting on Oct. 20, De León introduced two motions focused on increasing the number of beds and units of housing available for homeless individuals in the 14th District.

“Starting on day one, we are pushing for the construction of more than 200 new beds and prioritizing nine sites throughout CD 14 for potential new interim housing projects,” De León said.

The first motion establishes a partnership between the city and county of Los Angeles to build a facility with up to 232 beds at 1060 N. Vignes St. in downtown Los Angeles.

De León’s second motion aims to address the need for additional locations to construct homeless housing. For information, visit councildistrict14.com.