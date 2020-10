Center Theatre Group has launched Digital Stage in order to house its ever-expanding library of education, community outreach and Art Goes On videos. The Digital Stage will also feature a collection of new audio and video series including Live from the KDT, Theatrical Experiences, The Forum and Audio Adventures.

“At a time when our traditional model of creating and attending theatre is upended, we felt it was vital to pause and reflect on the endless possibilities our unique art form provides, both for today and for the long-term vision of a more equitable future,” Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie said.

CTG is partnering with artists and arts organizations from around the world to produce, present and create streaming theatrical content. Many of these offerings will be provided free to the public, with a larger catalogue of videos provided free of charge to season ticket subscribers and supporters. Other programs will require a streaming fee.

Members of the newly formed CTG Creative Collective, a dozen innovative artists have come together to challenge the basic tenets of theater and the long held theatrical traditions that both build and bind the art form.

Starting on Oct. 17, in partnership with the Getty, CTG will introduce Live from the KDT, a series of new multi-camera, virtually produced readings and productions recorded at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

Following the online premiere of “Electricidad” (adapted from Sophocles’ “Electra”), the first of three readings of CTG Creative Collective member Alfaro’s acclaimed three-play series of Chicano adaptations, “The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro,” “Oedipus El Rey” (adapted from Sophocles’ “Oedipus the King”) will premiere online on Oct. 24, followed by “Mojada” (adapted from Euripides’ “Medea”) on Oct. 31.

Live from the KDT will continue with “Kristina Wong for Public Office” (premiering online Oct. 30 and continuing on demand through Nov. 29) featuring CTG Creative Collective member Wong in a virtually staged production exploring the performance artist’s leap from potential reality TV stardom to hyperlocal politics.

For more information, visit centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage.