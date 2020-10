In celebration of the exhibition “Democracy 2020: Craft & the Election,” the Craft in America Center invites people to create and share their own artistic vision of the future in the form of a flag that represents the character, aspirations and ideals of their community.

This special project is inspired by the work of Victor De La Rosa and his “Future Flags of America.” Flag submissions will be collected in a virtual gallery on Craft in America’s website and presented in a live flag share event on Oct. 27.

To participate, artists of all ages can design a flag to represent their ideal society or a vision for the future of their country, city or state. Then, send a photo of the flag and short description (name, title, materials and any other important details) by Oct. 22 to center@craftinamerica.org to be included in the upcoming live virtual event, when makers can briefly present their flags and explain the meanings behind them. The event will be moderated by De La Rosa and include a presentation about his own work. For information, visit craftinamerica.org.