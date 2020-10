After a motion was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 29, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin formulating a plan to open the school waiver program for in-person instruction for transitional kindergarten through second grade.

The program will begin accepting applications in early October for 30 schools per week and will prioritize the issuance of waivers to schools with higher percentages of students qualified for free or reduced-priced meals. The decision to grant a waiver will be based on ensuring that schools are able to open in full adherence with county protocols. The process requires consultation with the California Department of Public Health prior to accepting or rejecting waiver applications.

The application process will be available online starting in early October and can be found by visiting publichealth.lacounty.gov.