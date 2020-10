The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office has released a draft ordinance to prohibit the operation and construction of private prisons in the city of Los Angeles, based on a proposal by Councilman Herb Wesson, 10th District.

“Profiting off of locking people up will not fly in Los Angeles,” Wesson when the motion was introduced. “This industry is an equal partner in the Trump administration’s cruel treatment of immigrant children and families, and the mass incarceration of communities of color. We call on every city and county to join us in preventing this kind of activity from operating within their borders.”

According to the Department of City Planning, staff will be available during scheduled virtual office hours to answer questions and will also host a public hearing on Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m. to receive public comments. For information, visit herbwesson.com.