Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang has released the 2020 Annual Report, reflecting growth and increases in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide.

The report includes an updated ranking of the county’s 88 cities, including the highest valued cities and those with the highest percentage change from the prior year.

“The 2020 Annual Report helps the public easily access information about the Office of the Assessor, including how property values in each area of the county changed during the last year,” Prang said. “The diligent work of our staff serves as the foundation of the property tax system which generates $17 billion in revenues relied upon for vital public services, especially now when the county needs it the most.”

Prang emphasized that the numbers in the Annual Report are pre-COVID-19 and do not reflect the downturn in the economy resulting from the pandemic.

The top five highest valued cities for 2020 remain the city of Los Angeles, with an assessed valuation of $695.9 billion (6.6% increase), Long Beach ($63.4 billion, 5.4% increase), Santa Monica ($42.2 billion, 7% increase), Beverly Hills ($39 billion, 6.6% increase) and Santa Clarita ($37.2 billion, 5.8% increase). To read the report, visit assessor.lacounty.gov.