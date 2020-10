The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present its sixth annual and first virtual Careers in Film Summit on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31. The two-day event will provide high school seniors and college students the opportunity to learn about careers in the motion picture industry from Academy members, Oscar-winning and nominated filmmakers and other industry professionals.

In partnership with the Academy’s Science and Technology Council, the first day of panel discussions on Oct. 24 highlight careers in science, technology, engineering, visual effects and other post-production careers.

Starting with “Visual Effects from Around the World,” students will hear from visual effects supervisors from Rome, Mumbai, Taiwan, Vancouver, New York and Los Angeles including Greg Anderson (“Spider-Man 2”), Gaia Bussolati (“Ford v Ferrari”) and others. Other panels that first Saturday include “Science, Technology and Engineering,” “Color, Sound and Editorial” and “Virtual Production Technology.”

The Oct. 31 Halloween edition features a horror genre theme highlighting animation, music and careers in front of and behind the camera. That day begins with “All Things Animation” featuring animator Mike Belzer (“The Nightmare before Christmas”), producer Michelle Murdocca (“Hotel Transylvania”) and others.

The “Music in Horror Films” promises to be a real highlight with actor Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween”) and “Halloween” writer/director/composer John Carpenter.

The Academy’s Careers in Film Summit is supported by a grant from the James Irvine Foundation. The event is free, but registration is required to obtain the Zoom access. For information, visit oscars.org/events.