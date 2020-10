Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that nearly 50,000 voters cast ballots at vote centers last weekend, after in-person voting began on Oct. 24.

The registrar-recorder/county clerk’s office opened 118 vote centers for safe, in-person voting. All locations will remain open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 30, an additional 649 vote centers will open through Election Day.

As of Oct. 18, approximately 1.6 million vote by mail ballots had been returned in Los Angeles County. Although the Oct. 19 deadline to register to vote and receive a vote by mail ballot has passed, people can still register to vote and vote in-person during early voting and on Election Day using same day voter registration. Those votes will become conditional upon verification of registration.

For information and to find an in-person vote center, visit locator.lavote.net.

The California Secretary of State’s office also offers resources for voters. For information, vote center locations and official ballot drop boxes, visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.