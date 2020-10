Enjoy “Building Networks of Empathy,” an exhibit running from Monday, Oct. 26, through Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the 18th Street Arts Center. The exhibition is the second of a two-part show that considers the ways art empowers viewers. The first part of the show is an ongoing online-only exhibition titled “Facing Darkness,” which encouraged artists to reflect internally on the pandemic, isolation and structural inequity. For “Building Networks of Empathy,” which will be physically installed, the artists were asked to respond to how they have changed as a result of their inner reflections. Works by Alexandra Dillon, Deborah Lynn Irmas, Luigia Gio Mart-elloni, Rebecca Setareh, M. Susan Broussard, Julia Michelle Dawson, Lionel Popkin, Ameeta Nanji, Siru Wen, Elham Sagharchi, Debra Disman, Luciana Abait, Sheila Karbassian, Daniela Schweitzer, Joan Wulf, Loren Harris-Heller, Nung-Hsin Hu and Susie McKay Krieser will be on display. 3026 Airport Ave. 18thstreet.org.