Enjoy the 18th Street Arts Center’s annual benefit event, a virtual evening of performance, video arts and experimental film on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. Curated by Jheanelle Brown, the evening will feature a series of works by artists and filmmakers in a live virtual experience. The program will begin with an interactive performance created by Ulysses S. Jenkins specifically for the event, followed by the screening and a live Q&A session with Brown and participating filmmakers via Zoom. The event will benefit 18th Street Arts Center’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic to support artists and working families. 18thstreet.org.