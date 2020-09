The city of West Hollywood has been honored with three sustainability awards recognizing milestones achieved with its local sustainability program.

The city received a Leadership in Sustainability Award of Excellence from the American Planning Association Sustainable Communities Division. The award honors individuals, governments, firms, organizations and programs whose vision, leadership and commitment have been fundamental to the evolution of sustainability planning and have helped improve awareness of sustainability. The city of West Hollywood was recognized for its commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility and climate action through effective policymaking, promotion of new techniques and technologies, collaboration among other disciplines and jurisdictions, and other advances in practice.

The Clean Cities: Alternative Fuels and Infrastructure Award of Merit from the Southern California Association of Governments honors efforts to promote low- and zero-emission transportation, clean fuel vehicles and associated infrastructure. West Hollywood was honored for its comprehensive efforts to expand its local market for electric vehicle adoption via the City’s EV Charge Up program.

The city also received an Innovation in Green Community Planning Award of Merit from the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Planning Association.

The award is given to innovative plans, programs, tools or related efforts that demonstrate advancement in addressing the consequences development and everyday living have on the environment. West Hollywood was recognized for its efforts to update its Green Building Program to keep pace with progressive national sustainable building design standards and promote environmental responsibility.

“These awards recognize the city of West Hollywood for our deep commitment to sustainability and protecting our environment,” West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath said.

“As we witness increasingly urgent signs of climate change with worsening high temperatures and increasingly devastating wildfires, our city’s strong record of developing progressive and forward-thinking environmental policies is ever-more important,” she added. “I’m very proud that West Hollywood is leading the way with its shift to renewable energy. Responsibility for the environment is a core value of our city and we will keep consistently working to implement policies that help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy and promote sustainability.”

