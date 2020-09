Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce President Steve Kramer, left, was shown in a photograph in the Sept. 12, 2002, issue of the Park Labrea News and Beverly Press planting trees along Wilshire Boulevard in tribute to victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. His grandson, Canaan Martinez Kramer, and Hollywood Beautification Team member Lindsay King helped plant the trees. The project was a partnership between the Hollywood Beautification Team, Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce and the Miracle Mile Civic Coalition to commemorate victims one year after the attacks. The Miracle Mile Civic Coalition also installed a memorial stone in Hancock Park, near the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, honoring victims, firefighters, police officers and passengers aboard American Airlines Flight 77, a plane that was hijacked during the attacks and crashed into the Pentagon. The plane was piloted by Charles Burlingame, brother of the late Miracle Mile resident and civic leader Brad Burlingame.