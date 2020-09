The Music Center has launched a new episodic series of online tutorial videos as part of The Music Center’s Spotlight Academy. The series is designed to help aspiring young artists gain valuable insights on arts careers, workforce development skills and offer tips on how to apply for the organization’s free, annual Music Center Spotlight arts training and scholarship program.

“The Music Center’s Spotlight is an integral part of our commitment to helping all students gain outstanding arts learning experience in their schools and in the community. The program is designed to help students explore their professional goals and increase their confidence,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of the Music Center.

Spotlight is a nationally recognized program for teens that offers arts experiences, mentorship and workforce development skills taught by professional artists and arts administrators, and awards more than $100,000 in scholarships each year. Spotlight participants have the opportunity to perform with the world’s best dance companies, top orchestras and leading jazz clubs, with past participants having sung in the leading opera houses and starred on Broadway. Notable Spotlight alumni include Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez, American Ballet Theatre’s principal dancer Misty Copeland and major recording artists Josh Groban and Adam Lambert, among others.

“These instructional videos for the Spotlight Academy are not only full of great information, they also take a fun approach to learning and will help students in planning their future, whether they choose to apply to the program or not,” said Jeri Gaile, director of the Music Center Spotlight.

For information, visit musiccenter.org/spotlight.