For the first time ever, during October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County will hold a telethon on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by AutoNation, “TAP is Caring” will be televised on Los Angeles station KCAL 9 and simulcast on CBSN Los Angeles (available on cbsla.com).

The goal is to raise $500,000 to meet immediate needs for L.A. County patients through the organization’s Treatment Assistance Program. The TAP provides financial support for those going through treatment to cover related expenses that often serve as a barrier to receiving needed care, such as childcare, eldercare, transportation for treatment, portions of rent or living expenses, food, oral pain medication, durable medical equipment, oral chemotherapy and more. The fund provides modest financial support to individuals in active treatment for breast cancer with an income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.

Last year, TAP served nearly 4,500 individuals nationally, including 462 in California. It is estimated that a third of those in treatment for breast cancer in the U.S., may qualify for this assistance. Yet at current funding levels, Komen can only reach 6% of those who are eligible. The demand for assistance regularly outpaces available funds. Yet due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, with rising levels of unemployment, more people than ever are likely to need assistance. The public’s support will directly assist many of these vulnerable families now when they need help most.

Pat Harvey, multiple Emmy award-winning KCBS/KCAL anchor, will host the event. Other notables who are scheduled to appear during the Telethon include: Samantha Harris, an Emmy-winning TV host and Komen’s Los Angeles’s 2017 Breast Cancer Survivor of the Year; Melissa Manchester, a Grammy Award winner and long-time Komen supporter; and Sandra Lee, a multi-Emmy and Gracie Award-winning activist and philanthropist.

Visit komenlacounty.org/tap.