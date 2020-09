The Skirball Cultural Center announced three additional performances in the virtual series “Skirball Stages,” to be streamed on the Skirball’s YouTube channel. More than just performance, each concert film takes viewers behind the scenes for a look at the artists’ musical processes, aspirations and hopes for the future.

The expansion of the virtual concert series follows the August 29 premiere of Skirball Stages: Gavin Turek and Ak Dan Gwang Chil, now streaming on YouTube through Nov. 29. This first pairing featured L.A. singer-songwriter Gavin Turek, who took the stage at the Skirball, and South Korean folk ensemble Ak Dan Gwang Chil, in a set filmed in their hometown of Seoul.

The upcoming concert films continue to pair talents from the local music scene with national and international acts originally booked for the Skirball’s Sunset Concerts 2020 season, which was cancelled when COVID-19 restricted world travel and large public gatherings. Reimagining its musical programming to create a new form of storytelling, the Skirball offers audiences globe-spanning evenings of modern music, with sets filmed spectator-free in the Skirball’s idyllic courtyard and on stages around the world.

The upcoming Skirball Stages schedule is as follows: Aditya Prakash Ensemble and Rini (premiering Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.); Dustbowl Revival and Mames Babegenush (premiering Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.); and Las Cafeteras and Xênia França (premiering Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m.)

Combining classical ragas, chants, and rhythms with brass band arrangement, jazz harmony, and hip-hop–infused beats, the L.A.-based Aditya Prakash Ensemble impresses with an improvisational flow. L.A.-based funky folk band Dustbowl Revival returns to the Skirball with special guest Lashon Halley for a spirited and celebratory performance following the release of their 2020 album, “Is It You, Is It Me.” Mames Babegenush will have you dancing along to the klezmer band’s innovative mix of traditional Ashkenazi Jewish and Eastern European folk music. East L.A. favorites Las Cafeteras take the stage at the Skirball to kick off the final installment of Skirball Stages with their uplifting blend of Afro-Mexican beats, hip-hop, and rancheras.

Greeting viewers on Nov. 21 from a set filmed exclusively for the series in Brazil is Latin Grammy–nominated singer Xênia França, sharing the traditional rhythms of Bahia, mixed with a pulsing blend of electronica, jazz, and R&B.

To complement the Skirball Stages viewing experience for Angelenos, the Skirball also expands its carry-out culinary experience, Skirball Suppers. Before settling in for each concert premiere, locals are invited to preorder and pick up a three-course meal prepared by the Skirball’s hospitality team.

Preorders are required and can be made at skirball.org/skirball-suppers.

For more information, visit skirball.org/skirball-stages.